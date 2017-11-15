Hawks get their most lopsided win ever, 126-80 over Kings

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer positions his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Atlanta.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rode a dominant first half to the most lopsided win in franchise history, 126-80 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Atlanta's 46-point margin of victory was two points better than its previous best, a 141-97 win over Detroit on Feb. 7, 1994.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and eight assists for hot-shooting Atlanta, which snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time at home.

The Kings completed a 0-3 trip while falling to 1-8 away from home in the matchup of last-place teams.

Atlanta pulled away with two 12-0 runs in the second quarter and took a 64-35 lead into halftime. The Hawks made six 3-pointers in the quarter.

Zach Randolph led the Kings with 16 points. George Hill had 12 and was Sacramento's only other scorer in double figures.

Atlanta made its first eight shots and 50 of 79 (63.3 percent) for the game. The Hawks made 16 of their 32 3-point attempts.

The rout continued in the final period as back-to-back 3s by Taurean Price pushed the lead to 108-65.

Prince and rookie John Collins each had 14 points. Isaiah Taylor had 12 points, and Marco Belinelli and Malcolm Delaney each had 10 as the Hawks had eight scorers in double figures.

Hawks forward Luke Babbitt had 13 points in the first half, while making three of four 3-pointers. He sat out the second half with lower back spasms.

Dedmon's 14 rebounds set a season high.

TIP-INS

Kings: G-F Vince Carter (kidney stone) was inactive for the fourth straight game. ... Sacramento won its first road game at Dallas and has since lost eight straight away from home. ... The Kings were outrebounded 53-29 and had no player with more than four rebounds.

Hawks: Ersan Ilyasova had one point and seven rebounds in 13 minutes in his return after missing eight games with a bone bruise in his left knee. ... F-C Miles Plumlee (strained right quad) could be nearing his season debut. Atlanta assigned Plumlee and G-F Nicolas Brussino to their Erie G League team.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Portland on Friday night before visiting the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Boston for the second time this season on Saturday night. The Celtics beat the Hawks 110-107 on Nov. 6.

