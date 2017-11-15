Homeless outreach center needs new home

A homeless outreach center in southern Indiana is now looking for a home itself after the space was sold.More >>
A homeless outreach center in southern Indiana is now looking for a home itself after the space was sold.More >>
Corporal James Faddis was wounded in March of 2011, during his second deployment to Afghanistan.More >>
Corporal James Faddis was wounded in March of 2011, during his second deployment to Afghanistan.More >>
Just days after Louisville City FC captured the USL Cup, the city has taken the next step toward building the team a new soccer stadium in Butchertown.More >>
Just days after Louisville City FC captured the USL Cup, the city has taken the next step toward building the team a new soccer stadium in Butchertown.More >>
The construction is already more than a year behind schedule. Last summer, Hall Contracting of Kentucky received an extension.More >>
The construction is already more than a year behind schedule. Last summer, Hall Contracting of Kentucky received an extension.More >>
Indiana State Police said day care workers noticed numerous bruises and bite marks on the 23-month-old boy before contacting authorities.More >>
Indiana State Police said day care workers noticed numerous bruises and bite marks on the 23-month-old boy before contacting authorities.More >>