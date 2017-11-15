Homeless outreach center needs new home

Exit 0 is a clothing distribution center, but Stensrud says it is much more than that, too. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Paul Stensrud is the founder and director of Exit 0. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Jesus Cares at Exit 0 is housed in an used garage for Bales Auto Sales. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homeless outreach center in southern Indiana is now looking for a home itself.

Jesus Cares at Exit 0 is the ministry set up Jeffersonville. The group uses an old, unused garage for Bales Auto Sales at the corner of Spring Street and Federal Avenue.

Paul Stensrud is the founder and director of Exit 0, which started nine years ago.

"The need is huge," Stensrud said of the homeless community. "They won't have a place to come."

Stensrud said the old garage has been sold to Bachman Automotive, and the homeless center now has to move.

"We knew it was coming but it was a shock in a way," he said. "Nobody wanted anything to do with it. Now it's an art district. It's a beautification project."

He said Exit 0 is more than just a clothing distribution center.

"A place where people can come in, get a meal three times a day, get a shower, get their laundry done, get into programs such as an AA, NA or a life recovery bible," Stensrud said.

He said the center was founded on faith, and he hasn't lost his.

"These are the guys who need second chances, and third, and fourth in lives because they done burned all their bridges," he said.

The group has until January 1 to move out.

Exit 0 will continue to collect donations and distribute them even if they don't find a new building.

