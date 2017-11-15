Purple Heart veteran receives new home

The home is mortgage-free and completely furnished. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Purple Heart recipient is now getting used to his new home.

Corporal James Faddis was wounded in March of 2011, during his second deployment to Afghanistan.

Throughout his military service, he received lots of honors. And Wednesday, he received a home.

The house in Louisville is mortgage-free and completely furnished.

"It's absolutely amazing," Faddis said. "It's going to take me several days to figure out that this is actually real, that this is actually happening."

A ceremony happened outside the house, and community members gathered to welcome the family to the neighborhood.

