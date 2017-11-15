MISSING: KSP searches for woman, concerned for her safety

A woman has been reported missing and the Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding her.

Lori Peavy, 41 was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 3 p.m. in the Paducah, Kentucky area. Police said she was seen with 42-year-old Billy Jo Williams.

Peavy is described as a white female, with long light brown hair. She is 5’04”, and weighs about135 pounds.

Williams is described as a white male, with short dark hair and a receding hairline. He is 5’09”, and weighs 155 pounds. Police said he has multiple active warrants including a felony indictment in Kentucky for second degree assault.

He is to be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police believe they may have ties to several states to include Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana and Tennessee.

The Kentucky State Police are concerned for the safety of Peavy and request anyone who may know her whereabouts to call immediately.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Jody Cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

