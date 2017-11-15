Hoosiers Fall On the Road at #22 Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Desi Rodriguez scored 23 points, keying a balanced scoring attack and leading No. 22 Seton Hall to a convincing 84-68 victory over Indiana in the Gavitt Tip Off Games on Wednesday night at the Prudential Center.



The victory was the third straight for the Pirates (3-0) to start the season.



Rodriguez was one of four Pirates to reach double figures. Angel Delgado added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Khadeen Carrington scored 17 points and Myles Powell tossed in 11.



Devonte Green paced Indiana (1-2) with 16 points and Robert Johnson added 12.

