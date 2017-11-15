Bellarmine Survives Scare From IUS

Knights survive scare from IUS to extend home win streak to 45 games

11/15/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score

(Courtesy: Bellarmine Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The No. 3 Bellarmine men's basketball team survived a scare from crosstown rival Indiana University Southeast on Wednesday night, pulling out an 84-82 victory in the Knights' regular season home debut.



The Grenadiers, ranked No. 19 in NAIA's Division II, led nearly the entire game before the Knights took the lead at the 6:01 mark and hung on for the victory.



"Our guys dug in when they really had to dig in," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "But I give them (IUS) a tremendous amount of credit. They're a quality basketball team. They have great quickness; they're great defenders-they had nine steals tonight. So we're very fortunate to come out on the long end of the score tonight."



The turning point of the game came when the Knights strung together a 9-0 run starting at the 8:35 mark with CJ Fleming, Adam Eberhard, Ben Weyer and Daniel Ramser all contributed buckets. During that stretch, the Grenadiers misfired on four 3-pointers and a layup, and Bellarmine claimed every defensive rebound.



However, the game was tightly contested all the way to the final horn. The Grenadiers battled back and tied the score when a 3-pointer by Lukas Burkman bounced several times on the rim and fell through basket with just 62 seconds remaining.



From that point, it became a free throw shooting contest with Bellarmine canning seven of eight charity tosses in the game's final 39 seconds.



After Ramser's free throw with seven seconds remaining put the Knights up by three at 82-79, Bellarmine elected to give a foul rather than allow IUS a chance to shoot a potential game-tying triple. The strategy paid dividends as IUS's Demetrius Stanton missed the front end of a one-and-one and Ramser was fouled on the rebound.



Ramser converted both free throws with exactly four seconds showing on the clock to give Bellarmine a 5-point advantage--its biggest lead of the game. Jamie Johnson swished a deep 3-pointer for IUS as time expired to make the final margin two points.



With the victory, the Knights extend their home court winning streak to 45 games and improve to 3-0 on the season. The Grenadiers slip to 4-2 on the year.



Four Knights contributed double-digit points, led by Weyer's 18-point effort. Eberhard turned in a strong stat line with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ramser and Fleming each chipped in 13 for the Knights, and Jarek Coles handed out seven of BU's 21 assists on the night.



Kerry Smith of IUS led all scorers with 22 points with Joe Jackson adding 16 and hauling eight rebounds for the Grenadiers.



The Knights ended up with solid shooting percentages, making 50.9 percent overall while connecting on 40.9 percent of their triples and going 21 of 29 (72.4%) from the free throw line.



IU-Southeast launched 31 three point tries, which was more than half of all their field goal attempts. The visitors made 12 of those threes for 38.7 percent and shot 47.5 percent overall. The Grenadiers made just 12 of their 21 free throws for 57.1 percent.



The Knights won the rebounding battle 38-32, but IUS turned the ball over just 13 times while the Knights committed 15 turnovers.



Bellarmine returns to action next Tuesday night when they travel to Detroit to take on Wayne State in a regional matchup. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.



