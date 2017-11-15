KY Senators caught up in Roy Moore spectacle

Judge Roy Moore says he will not leave the senate race. (Source: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Embattled Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore continued his Twitter attacks Wednesday on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A defiant tweet from Moore Wednesday night urged McConnell to "Bring. It. On."

Dear Mitch McConnell,



Bring. It. On. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

McConnell wants Moore to drop out of the race and says he believes the women who accuse Moore of assault and pursuing teenage girls decades ago.

The Kentucky Senator floated the idea of replacing Moore on the ballot with a write-in candidate, possibly recruiting former Alabama Senator and current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The suggestion prompted a series of angry tweets from Moore.

"3 STRIKES AND YOU’RE OUT, MITCH," read one tweet in all-caps on Tuesday.

McConnell at the Bat



Republican Primary 8/15: STRIKE 1

Republican Runoff 9/26: STRIKE 2

General Election 12/12: TBD



3 STRIKES AND YOU'RE OUT, MITCH. #ALSEN — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017

Another read "Mitch McConnell's days as Senate Majority leader are coming to an end very soon."

On Wednesday, Moore accused McConnell in a tweet of "…helping to elect a far-left Democrat!"

Some of Moore's tweets also used the inflammatory hashtags #InsideHitJob and #DitchMitch.

The good people of Alabama, not the Washington elite who wallow in the swamp, will decide this election! #DitchMitch — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017

Kentucky's Junior Senator Rand Paul remained silent on Moore. Paul endorsed Moore in October but has not publicly withdrawn his support.

Time Magazine reported Wednesday Paul is the only U.S. Senator who has not withdrawn his endorsement of Moore's candidacy.

WAVE 3 News contacted Senator Paul's office for comment but received no reply.

