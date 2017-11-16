Congressman, climate change activist honored with JFK awards

(Amy Sussman/AP Images for Divest-Invest, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015 file photo, May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, attends the Divest-Invest news conference at The Paley Center for Media in New York. Boeve is one of two people who wil...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A Republican congressman from Florida and the leader of a national campaign to address climate change are being honored with this year's John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and May Boeve, executive director of 350.org, will be presented with the awards on Thursday evening at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

The awards were created to honor Americans under the age of 40 who are changing their communities and the country through public service. They were inspired by Kennedy's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1960 when he said, in part, "We stand today on the edge of a New Frontier."

JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, will present the awards. Schlossberg says both recipients answered his grandfather's call by tackling climate change.

