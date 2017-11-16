Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman

It happened around just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2nd and Main Streets, according to MetroSafe.More >>
It happened around just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2nd and Main Streets, according to MetroSafe.More >>
A homeless outreach center in southern Indiana is now looking for a home itself after the space was sold.More >>
A homeless outreach center in southern Indiana is now looking for a home itself after the space was sold.More >>
Police located the victim in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane, near a Thorntons, around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Police located the victim in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane, near a Thorntons, around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Embattled Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore continued his Twitter attacks Wednesday on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Embattled Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore continued his Twitter attacks Wednesday on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Kentucky was never in the path of hurricanes Harvey or Irma. But months after the storms, the state is a target because of its title laws.More >>
Kentucky was never in the path of hurricanes Harvey or Irma. But months after the storms, the state is a target because of its title laws.More >>