Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman

Lori Peavy was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing woman who may be in danger.

Lori Peavy, 41, was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Paducah area. At the time, she was with 42-year-old Billy Jo Williams.

Williams has multiple active warrants, including a felony indictment in Kentucky for second degree assault. Authorities say he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Both Williams and Peavy have ties to several states, including Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Peavy is described as a white female with long light brown hair. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Williams is a white male with short dark hair and a receding hairline. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Tips can also be reported anonymously through the KSP app.

