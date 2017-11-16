Man found shot at Louisville gas station

Police located the victim in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane, near a Thorntons, around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man with a gunshot wound was found at a Louisville gas station.

Police located the victim in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane, near a Thorntons, around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether or not the shooting happened at the gas station.

No suspect information was released.

The LMPD Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.



