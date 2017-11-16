Semi crash blocks all but 1 lane Cut-in-the-Hill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Semi crash blocks all but 1 lane Cut-in-the-Hill

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Robert Guaderrama, Reporter
FORT WRIGHT, KY (FOX19) -

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer just brought southbound Interstate 71/75 to a near halt on the Cut-in-the-Hill.

Only one lane open at Kyles Lane. The semi is blocking three lanes.

This is the fourth crash this morning involving a semi, and traffic has been more congested in usual in Northern Kentucky due to several crashes.

Earlier, an accident partially closed westbound Interstate 275 at Mineola Pike. All lanes are back open.

Crashes also are reported in Northern Kentucky at:

  • Ramp from WB I-275 to SB I-71/75
  • NB I-71/75 before I-275
  • NB I-71/75 at Kyles Lane

