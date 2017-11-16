Semi crash blocks all but 1 lane Cut-in-the-Hill

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer just brought southbound Interstate 71/75 to a near halt on the Cut-in-the-Hill.

Only one lane open at Kyles Lane. The semi is blocking three lanes.

This is the fourth crash this morning involving a semi, and traffic has been more congested in usual in Northern Kentucky due to several crashes.

Earlier, an accident partially closed westbound Interstate 275 at Mineola Pike. All lanes are back open.

Crashes also are reported in Northern Kentucky at:

Ramp from WB I-275 to SB I-71/75

NB I-71/75 before I-275

NB I-71/75 at Kyles Lane

BREAKING TRAFFIC: Semi-truck crash blocking all but one lane of Southbound 71/75 at Kyles Lane. @FOX19 #CincyTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZmzNxenfIn — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) November 16, 2017

