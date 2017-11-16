Bank robber with poor spelling skills pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man authorities dubbed the "spelling bee bandit" because the notes he passed to tellers during multiple bank robberies in the Boston area contained the same spelling error has pleaded guilty.
Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Jason Englen pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of bank robbery.
Authorities say the Chelsea man entered an Arlington bank on Oct. 31, 2016, approached a teller and handed over a note written on a deposit slip indicating a robbery was in progress, except robbery was spelled with just one "B."
Over the next few weeks, he robbed banks in Reading, Burlington and Peabody using notes with the same misspelling. He was arrested last December.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Feb. 28.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>