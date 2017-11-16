4th alleged victim files lawsuit involving LMPD Explorer program

The lawsuit is under seal to protect the identity of the alleged victim. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another person has come forward in relation to the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program sex abuse scandal.

WAVE 3 News confirmed a fourth lawsuit was filed Wednesday evening.

The lawsuit is under seal to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The allegations are being brought forward by a former female explorer who was a minor at the time of the accusations.

This is the fourth lawsuit filed involving the program.

Two former officers, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, have been named in previous lawsuits in relation to allegations of sexual abuse. Former LMPD Major Curtis Flaherty has also been named in a lawsuit.

The defendants in the newly filed case include many of the same defendants named in the previous explore lawsuits.

The FBI is investigating the claims. LMPD also has an open Public Integrity Unit investigation.

WAVE 3 News is working to gather more details on this latest development and will bring you more information on WAVE 3 News and wave3.com.



