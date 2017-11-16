Drive-thru-window becomes squeeze-thru for McDonald's thief

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - A McDonald's drive-thru window became a squeeze-thru window for a woman who apparently needed a fast food fix.
A surveillance video shows her worming her way inside, helping herself to a soft drink and making off with a box of items.
The video , posted on the Twitter feed of Howard County Police in Columbia, Maryland, shows the break-in early on Nov. 5, when the restaurant was closed. The woman reaches through the window for a soda cup and tries unsuccessfully to fill it from the dispenser.
She then manages to squeeze herself into the restaurant through the small window and gets a soft drink. The camera zooms in on her uncovered face.
The woman puts a box of unidentified items through the window and leaves.
She remains at large.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>