Man killed in crash on I-64 identified

The crash happened on I-64 near the 50 mile marker. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A man who died in a crash on Interstate 64 Wednesday has been identified.

The crash happened when a semi crossed over the median near the 50 mile marker and hit an SUV head-on around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said.

The driver of the SUV, Aubrey M. Hill, 34, of Lebanon, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Franklin County coroner William Harrod.

The condition of the semi driver has not been released.



The crash remains under investigation.

