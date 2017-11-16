Jury again says it's deadlocked at senator's bribery trial

By DAVID PORTER
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The jury at Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial said it remained deadlocked Thursday after more than six full days of deliberations, and the judge weighed a defense request for a mistrial.
U.S. District Judge Williams Walls and attorneys from both sides began interviewing jurors in the judge's chambers, with the senator's fate hanging in the balance.
It was the second time in four days that the jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against Menendez and his co-defendant, wealthy Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.
Menendez attorney Abbe Lowell said the jurors sent out a note that said they reviewed all the evidence "slowly and thoroughly and in great detail" but weren't willing to move off their positions.
Menendez, 63, was charged with accepting luxury vacations, flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for using his political influence to help Melgen. Both men denied the allegations.
Prosecutors said Menendez pressured government officials on Melgen's behalf over an $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute and a stalled contract to provide port screening equipment in the Dominican Republic, and also helped obtain U.S. visas for the doctor's girlfriends.
The two men were charged with about a dozen counts each, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy. Menendez also was charged with making false statements for failing to report Melgen's gifts on Senate disclosure forms.
A conviction could send Menendez to prison and cost him his seat at a time when the Democrats need every vote they can get in the sharply divided Senate.
During the trial, defense attorneys argued that the two men are longtime pals and that the gifts were not bribes but expressions of friendship.
The jury deliberated most of last week, then restarted on Monday with an alternate after a member was excused because of a long-planned vacation.
___
Contact Porter at https://www.twitter.com/DavidPorter_AP
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>