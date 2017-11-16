Mass murderer Charles Manson hospitalized

This Oct. 8, 2014 file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows serial killer Charles Manson. Manson has been hospitalized. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

(RNN) – Charles Manson, one of the country’s most notorious mass murders, was taken to the hospital three days ago, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Manson, who is 83 and serving multiple life sentences at a prison in California, was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield. Privacy laws prevent officials from commenting on his condition or to which hospital he was admitted.

In the past, Mason was hospitalized for gastrointestinal issues.

Along with members of his "family," the cult leader was convicted for killing seven people, including actress Sharon Tate, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant.

Manson was saved from the death penalty by a 1972 California Supreme Court ruling that found the state’s death penalty law unconstitutional.

His sentence was changed to life in prison. He has been denied parole 12 times.

