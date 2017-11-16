Judge reviews claims of neck slashing gesture at FIFA trial

NEW YORK (AP) - Testimony is continuing while a New York judge and others review prosecutors' claims that a former South American soccer official made a slashing motion across his throat as their star witness testified at his bribery trial.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen has been scrutinizing video that prosecutors say backs their claim. The issue was tabled on Thursday while testimony resumed.
Prosecutors said the defendant, Manuel Burga, made a threatening gesture Wednesday while staring at a former sports marketing executive.
The defense says Burga was merely scratching his neck.
Burga, Jose Maria Marin and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured tournament broadcasting and hosting rights in the sprawling FIFA (FEE'-fuh) scandal.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>