Red Cross called to help NKY fire victims

DRY RIDGE, KY (FOX19) -

Several families are displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Grant County.

Crews were called to the Meadowview Estates on Meadowview Circle in Dry Ridge just after 10 a.m.

The American Red Cross was called to help the victims, according to Kentucky State Police.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

