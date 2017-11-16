It's Official! PGA Championship returning to Valhalla in 2024 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's Official! PGA Championship returning to Valhalla in 2024

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The PGA of America has officially announced that the 2024 PGA Championships will be played at Valhalla Golf Club.

The 106th PGA Championship will take place in May 2024. it will the fourth major championship contested at Valhalla, which opened in 1986 and was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

It was also announced that the 2018 Boys Junior PGA Championship also will be contested at Valhalla. The 43rd Boys Junior PGA will take place July 31-August 3. It will be the first PGA of America junior championship played at Valhalla and will bring both Junior PGA Championships to Kentucky in 2018. The Girls Junior PGA Championship will take place at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington July 9-12.

With the two exceptions, the PGA of America has selected sites for the PGA Championships through 2030.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURE SITES 

  • 2018 Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri 
  • 2019 Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York 
  • 2020 Harding Park, San Francisco, California 
  • 2021 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island (South Carolina) Golf Resort
  • 2022 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey 
  • 2023 Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York 
  • 2024 Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky 
  • 2025 Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma 
  • 2026 No site announced yet
  • 2027 Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania 
  • 2028 The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California 
  • 2029 No site announced yet
  • 2030  Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

