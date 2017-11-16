It's Official! PGA Championship returning to Valhalla in 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The PGA of America has officially announced that the 2024 PGA Championships will be played at Valhalla Golf Club.

The 106th PGA Championship will take place in May 2024. it will the fourth major championship contested at Valhalla, which opened in 1986 and was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

It was also announced that the 2018 Boys Junior PGA Championship also will be contested at Valhalla. The 43rd Boys Junior PGA will take place July 31-August 3. It will be the first PGA of America junior championship played at Valhalla and will bring both Junior PGA Championships to Kentucky in 2018. The Girls Junior PGA Championship will take place at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington July 9-12.

With the two exceptions, the PGA of America has selected sites for the PGA Championships through 2030.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURE SITES

2018 Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

2019 Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York

2020 Harding Park, San Francisco, California

2021 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island (South Carolina) Golf Resort

2022 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

2023 Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York

2024 Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

2025 Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

2026 No site announced yet

2027 Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2028 The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California

2029 No site announced yet

2030 Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

