Leadership Louisville plans grand opening ceremony at new home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Leadership Louisville is getting a new home on Museum Row.

The group that helps coach, guide and inspire leaders around Louisville will soon have its very own space in the 700 block of West Main Street. The building is currently under construction.

WAVE 3 News got a sneak-peek, hard-hat tour of the space, and it not only has two floors but also enough room for different classrooms and conference rooms dedicated for people to visit and participate in workshops.

Leadership Louisville has attracted the city’s brightest and most ambitious people for years; now they will have space in which to do their work.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ City buys land for new soccer stadium

+ Purple Heart veteran receives new home

+ KY law could yield influx of 'flood cars' for sale following hurricanes

"This center provides us with classroom space and gathering space so we can host all of our community’s leaders and all of the wonderful work that our non-profits do to advance the community,” Louisville Leadership Center president Cynthia Knapek said.

The center has planned a grand opening ceremony in January.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.