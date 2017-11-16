California woman leads officers on second chase in 2 days

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say the same woman led officers on vehicle chases through Southern California on back-to-back days.
The Orange County Register reports that a day after leading officers from Orange County into the Los Feliz area, a woman Wednesday morning led officers on a second chase. The chase went onto freeways and streets before the car became stuck in traffic at an intersection. The woman was pulled from the car.
The Los Angeles Police Department says officers tried to pull over the driver Wednesday for possibly being under the influence.
Authorities say they chased the same woman Tuesday for allegedly violating a restraining order but called off the pursuit for safety reasons.
Jail records say the woman was booked at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station on suspicion of evading arrest and was released after posting bail.
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
