Alabama, Purdue, Wichita State in 2018 Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Alabama, Purdue and Wichita State head up the 2018 Charleston Classic.

Tournament organizers announced the eight-team field for next year's event as this season tournament began Thursday.

The field will feature three teams from Power Five leagues including the Crimson Tide of the Southeastern Conference, the Boilermakers of the Big Ten and Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Shockers of the American Athletic Conference are currently No. 6 in the top 25.

The rest of the field is Appalachian State, Ball State, Davidson and Northeastern. The tournament will take place on Nov. 15, 16 and 18 next year.

This year's field has two Power Five teams in Auburn of the SEC and Clemson of the ACC.

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

