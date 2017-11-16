Name of Winkler Ave. homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who died after he was shot inside a car which crashed into a store has been identified.

Terence Foster, 43, was shot in the 700 block of Algonquin Parkway on Nov. 13 and died from his injuries at University of Louisville Hospital, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Man dead, woman injured in shooting near Family Dollar

Louisville Metro police were called to the 600 block of Winkler Ave around 10:10 p.m. on a shooting. Foster and a woman were found inside a car that had crashed into the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Winkler Ave. and Algonquin Parkway.

The injuries to the woman were said to be non-life threatening.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 charged in robbery outside bank

+ Man killed in crash on I-64 identified

+ Man found shot at Louisville gas station

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.