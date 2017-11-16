Auburn runs past Indiana State 83-64

By PETE IACOBELLI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 15 points while DeSean Murray added 14 points and 12 rebounds as Auburn ran away from Indiana State and shook off continuing issues surrounding its program to start the Charleston Classic with an 83-64 victory Thursday.

The Tigers (2-0) used runs of 10-0 and 21-6 in the opening half to put away the Sycamores (1-1), who came in off a shocker as they routed Indiana at Assembly Hall 90-69 last Friday night. Auburn did not let them get going in this one as Murray and Brown took control.

Chuma Okeke and Mustapha Heron each had 11 points for Auburn.

It was a welcome result for Auburn, which has spent more time this offseason gaining attention for its role in the federal college corruption scandal. Former Tigers assistant coach Chuck Person was indicted by a federal grand jury and fired by Auburn. The school has also indefinitely suspended players Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley. This week, two staffers in special assistant Jordan VerHulst and video coordinator Frankie Sullivan were placed on indefinite leave due to what the school said was its "ongoing investigation into the men's basketball program."

Jordan Barnes, who had 24 points in the win over Indiana, had 19 points off four 3-pointers to lead Indiana State.

Auburn will play Old Dominion or Temple on Friday for a spot in Sunday's championship game. Indiana State will play the Monarchs-Owls loser on Friday.

Auburn: The Tigers' speed overwhelmed Indiana State early. Auburn's guards continually drove the lane against the slower, smaller Sycamores. The up-tempo style could help the Tigers compete in what's expected to be a deep, strong Southeastern Conference this year.

Indiana State: Too much Indiana celebrating? Who knows, but the Sycamores were clearly not ready for what Auburn had going early on. Even if the score didn't reflect it, Indiana State shot, rebounded and played better defense in the second half after falling behind big in the first.

Auburn picked up three technical fouls for taunting Indiana State. Murray got one in the opening half while Heron and Malik Dunbar were also called for their actions. Barnes was whistled for a tech for Indiana State.

Indiana State, which shot nearly 60 percent in taking down Indiana, went cold against Auburn. The Sycamores hit just 7 of 26 shots (26.9 percent) in the first 20 minutes. Take away Barnes' four first-half buckets and that showing drops to 3 of 19 for the rest of Indiana State. Brenton Scott, who scored 24 points against the Hoosiers, missed all three.

