6-hour police police standoff in Owensboro ends

A nearly six-hour standoff in Owensboro could be over.

Police took two men into custody. Officers went to the 2200 block of West Surrey Drive around 11 a.m. to serve an absconding warrant to a man named Roger Hodgson, but they said he barricaded himself inside the home.

Hodgson came out of the house around 3:30 p.m.

Roger Hodgson was the suspect that was just taken out of the house. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) November 16, 2017

Police still trying to get second suspect out of the house. pic.twitter.com/7pLFQVc0gw — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) November 16, 2017

Police had the road blocked off.

There is a stand off in Owensboro on Surrey Drive. I’m on scene, more info to come pic.twitter.com/UL3pswwHxJ — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) November 16, 2017

Our crews on the scene said police threw two flashbang grenades into the home.

Later, we're told they sent a robot into the house. The second person surrendered shortly after.

A second person just climbed out of a window with their hands up and surrendered to police. — Adam Pyle (@Adam14News) November 16, 2017

That second suspect's name has not yet been released.

There's no word on what led to the standoff. We'll keep you updated.

