Police standoff in Owensboro

By Katie Kapusta, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

There is a police standoff in Owensboro.

We're told officers went to serve an absconding warrant to a man named Roger around 11 a.m. on West Surrey Drive, but the man barricaded himself inside the home.

Police have the road blocked off.

There's no word on what led to the standoff. We'll keep you updated.

