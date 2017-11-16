There is a police standoff in Owensboro.

We're told officers went to serve an absconding warrant to a man named Roger around 11 a.m. on West Surrey Drive, but the man barricaded himself inside the home.

Police have the road blocked off.

There is a stand off in Owensboro on Surrey Drive. I’m on scene, more info to come pic.twitter.com/UL3pswwHxJ — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) November 16, 2017

There's no word on what led to the standoff. We'll keep you updated.

