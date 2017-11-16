College Football Picks: Week 12

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Good morning, college football fans. Week 12 is upon us. Let's get right to the picks:

Kent Taylor, Sports Director

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 6-4

Overall: 70-35

John Boel, Anchorman

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 6-4

Overall: 70-35

Will Leiss, Research Director

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 8-2

Overall: 79-26

Scott Reynolds, Anchorman

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 6-4

Overall: 76-29

Brian Winner, Sports Reporter

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 6-4

Overall: 64-41

William Joy, Reporter

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 7-3

Overall: 79-26

Kendrick Haskins, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC

Last Week: 7-3

Overall: 69-36

John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC? ?

Last Week: 8-2

Overall: 79-26

Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky

Rutgers at Indiana

Michigan at Wisconsin

Kentucky at Georgia

Navy at Notre Dame

Syracuse at Louisville

UCLA at USC?

Last Week: 7-3

Overall: 76-29

