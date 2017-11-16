Lexington man accused of impersonating FBI agent

Robert Powell was arrested in Lexington on Wednesday, and now faces a host of charges. (Source: Spencer County Sheriff's Office)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – A Kentucky man faces several charges, including impersonating an officer, following his arrest in Spencer County.

Robert Powell, of Lexington, was driving 111 mph near Elk Creek, Ky., on Wednesday, according to a post on the Spencer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. (See the post at the bottom of this page)

The arresting deputy pulled him over at a McDonald's parking lot and found a gun and a radio in Powell's vehicle, a white Ford.

In addition to the impersonating charge, Powell is accused of speeding, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and carrying a concealed weapon.

Following an interview with the FBI, Powell was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center.

Spencer County deputies urge anyone who has been stopped by Powell to contact them.

