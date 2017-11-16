Lexington man accused of impersonating FBI agent

The very first accuser is a Louisville woman who came forward to the Indianapolis Star in 2016. Her courage opened the floodgates for at least 135 more victims to come forward with their allegations against Dr. Nassar.More >>
A wave of moisture continues to work in along a cold front this morning. As expected, they are spotty and in clusters. This will likely impact the morning commute in spots.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
The Haymarket Whiskey Bar closed abruptly two weeks ago because of social media outrage after the owner was targeted by online rape allegations. But Wednesday night it reopened as the owner is suing his accusers and maintaining his innocence.More >>
Police say a red Jeep broke down in the northbound lanes. Another driver stopped to help when and a third car hit the Jeep from behind.More >>
