UofL, Kindred announce healthcare technology partnership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kindred Healthcare and the University of Louisville announced a partnership for healthcare technology solutions on Thursday.

The partnership, called HIVE, will help the aging community in Louisville and across the country.

Kindred employees will work with students and faculty from the J.B. School of Engineering. They plan to develop apps of benefit to the patients and caregivers in the aging community.

The partnership has already resulted in Kindred's first mobile compliance tracing app. They are currently working on a hospice eligibility app for nurses.

"These applications are already in use by our team members across the nation," Kindred President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Breier said. "To increase efficiency and drive faster business decisions. Which means our employees can spend more time focusing on things that matter the most, providing care for our patients."



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 16, 2017: Health Insurance Tax

+ Homeless outreach center needs new home

+ Louisville officials discuss snow readiness

HIVE will be housed in the former K-I Lumber and Building Materials office building near UofL's Belknap Campus.

HIVE is UofL's most recent collaboration with the private sector. In 2015, it joined forces with GE Appliances to create FirstBuild, a micro-factory dedicated to the next generation of home appliances, according to a release.

California-based technology giant Cisco Systems Inc. has already donated a variety of tools to help Kindred and UofL team members connect.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.