City leaders pumped for 2024 return of PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The PGA Championship will be returning to Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, the PGA of America announced Thursday.

The economic impact is significant for Louisville.

In 2014, the championship brought in between $80 million and $100 million in revenue for the city.

PGA of America President Paul Levy said the economic impact for Greater Louisville will be huge for many reasons when the championship returns. City leaders are also primed for the championships return.

"With Mayor Fischer and everyone, they work so great with us, so we're excited to be coming back to Louisville," Levy said.

Valhalla has been the site for classic PGA Championship duels, like Tiger Woods versus Bob May in a three hole playoff in 2000. It means big money to local hotels, restaurants and transportation, as visitors come in from all over the world.

"During this tournament, we will reach almost a half billion around the globe," Louisville Forward Chief Mary Wiederwohl said. "...with our history with the Kentucky Derby, we know how to do big events well."

Hometown talent and PGA Champ Justin Thomas addressed the crowd via video at Thursday's big announcement.

"We have the Derby obviously every year," Thomas said. "But to give the city something else to get really excited about would be great."

"People who watch the PGA will be hearing about Louisville for every day that week, and every time they turn on the news there's going to be Louisville, Kentucky and there's going to be beautiful shots of our downtown and of our neighborhoods and beautiful pastoral scenes out in the east part of the county," Wiederwohl said. "So we'll be introducing the world back to Louisville."

Valhalla hosted the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000 and 2014.

The course will also host the 2018 Boys Junior PGA Championship next August.

