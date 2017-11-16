Cleanup underway after leak from Keystone Pipeline

TransCanada Corp. says its Keystone pipeline has leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.

AMHERST, SD (RNN) – A cleanup is underway after about 210,000 gallons of oil leaked on Thursday from the Keystone Pipeline onto the ground in South Dakota. So far, there are no reports of oil making its way into water supplies, KSFY reports.



TransCanada in a statement said that crews shut down the company’s pipeline after a drop in pressure, which resulted in the leak's detection.

Image of Amherst incident taken earlier today by aerial patrol as part of our initial response. For more updates, visit https://t.co/8yWI1Oq2EM pic.twitter.com/uRNtYUdVjL — TransCanada (@TransCanada) November 16, 2017

The company added that the leak measured close to 5,000 barrels, and was located about 35 miles from a pump station in Marshall County, SD.

The company said it is working with officials at all levels to help with cleanup and damage assessments, and is keeping those dependent on the pipeline updated.

“We have been keeping our shippers and customers up to date and have communicated that the pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma and to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois is expected to remain shut down as we respond to this incident,” the statement said. “This does not affect the Marketlink pipeline system, which uses the facilities of the southern leg of the Keystone system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.”

TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that cover more than 56,900 miles, tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services, the company said.

The pipeline was the subject of protests and became an issue in political campaigns. President Donald Trump supported the project as part of his policy to make America more energy independent, and to create jobs. Foes pointed to the project's possible impact on the environment.

