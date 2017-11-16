The Latest: Sierra Club urges Nebraska to reject Keystone XL

AMHERST, S.D. (AP) - The Latest on a pipeline leak in South Dakota (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
The Sierra Club is urging Nebraska regulators to reject the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline after TransCanada Corp.'s existing Keystone pipeline leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.
Sierra Club Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign director Kelly Martin said Thursday that the only way to protect Nebraska communities is to "to say no to Keystone XL."
The commission will announce its ruling on Monday after spending months evaluating arguments for and against the long-delayed project.
President Donald Trump issued a federal permit for the project in March.
TransCanada said that crews shut down the Keystone pipeline Thursday morning after a drop in pressure was detected resulting from an oil leak that's under investigation in South Dakota.
TransCanada says the safety of the public and environment are the company's top priorities.
___
3:30 p.m.
TransCanada Corp. says its Keystone pipeline has leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.
The company said that crews shut down the pipeline Thursday morning after a drop in pressure was detected resulting from an oil leak that's under investigation.
The section of pipe in Marshall County, South Dakota, has been isolated and the company says emergency response procedures were activated.
Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist manager at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, says officials don't believe the leak has affected any surface water bodies or threatened any drinking water systems.
TransCanada says that expects the pipeline to remain shut down as the company responds to the leak.
The Keystone pipeline is part of a 2,687-mile system that also is to include the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.
