Police: 14-year-old boy arrested for stabbing sister to death

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge for stabbing and killing his 17-year-old sister, according to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department.

Just after midnight Thursday, someone called 911 for medical assistance on Lee Miller Road.

The home is in the southern part of the county, on the border with Grayson County.

When sheriff deputies arrived they arrested the teen boy and charged him with murder.

Police confirmed it was a stabbing, though a motive has not been shared.

The teens' father was home at the time of the stabbing, as well as a woman who has a baby with the children's older step-brother.

Police have not released the identity of the girl who died.

Since the teen charged with murder is a juvenile, his name will not be released unless he is tried as an adult.

