Group rallies for global climate action on Brescia University campus

Students, community members, and environmental advocates joined together today at Brescia

The group of more than dozen people says they are pushing for stronger national conversations and commitments to protect the environment.

This comes in light of the UN Climate Change conference that's currently in session in Germany.

Back at home, some Owensboro residents are trying to draw attention to what they say is America’s inaction on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“It's important to bring that conversation to a local level because it affects the local level. Climate change is a direct threat to the economy, health, and environment of Owensboro, of Kentucky, of the United States and of the world,” Rylan Smith, Brescia Environmental Club President said.

In March, Owensboro Municipal Utility announced it would phase out the Elmer Smith coal plant by 2023.

Some there today say they're advocated for clean and renewable energy option.

