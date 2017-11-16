Student kicked off Kansas basketball team in anthem flap

By ROXANA HEGEMAN
Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Muslim student athlete who refused to observe the national anthem for religious reasons at a basketball game in Kansas has been kicked off the team following altercations with a team supporter, who accused him of disrespecting the American flag, and a coach.
The case has ignited concerns over whether Garden City Community College violated the First Amendment rights of 19-year-old Rasool Samir, who continued shooting balls after his teammates returned to the locker room during the anthem at a Nov. 1 game against Sterling College.
Samir withdrew from classes after losing his athletic scholarship and has since returned home to Philadelphia, said Lauren Bonds, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. The ACLU contends Samir did not participate in the anthem because he believes his Muslim faith prohibits acts of reverence to anything but God.
The college's attorney, Randall Grisell, told The Associated Press that Samir's dismissal stems from a violation of team rules and had "nothing to do with his conduct during the national anthem, as far as the protest or any stance that he might have taken."
Samir was confronted on the court by longtime fan Jim Howard, who said he told the player to "respect the flag or leave." Both sides agree that a security guard eventually intervened and escorted Samir to the locker room, where head coach Brady Trenkle told Samir to return to his dorm.
Instead, the college contends, Samir followed the team onto the floor and yelled at the coach, threatening to fight him, and responded with an obscenity when Trenkle told him to leave. The school said it was unclear why Samir didn't join his teammates in the locker room as required after pre-game workouts.
The ACLU said Samir was told by an assistant coach he didn't need to return to the locker room because he was recovering from an injury and wouldn't be playing in the game. The school confirmed Sami was a medical hardship redshirt athlete.
Bonds said the ACLU was still gathering information and deciding whether to sue, noting that the school's athletic director had given conflicting reports to local media about whether Samir had left on his own accord or was dismissed due to a violation of team rules.
Athletic Director John Green did not respond to phone and email messages from the AP seeking comment. Samir hung up when called by the AP for comment and did not respond to a text message.
In a letter to the ACLU, Grisell said it was unfortunate Samir reacted the way he did on Nov. 1, and that he would still be a member of the basketball team were it not for his conduct toward the head coach. Grisell later told the AP: "The conduct of the student athlete after he left the floor and the fact that he wasn't in the locker room when the national anthem was taking place were the basis for his dismissal from the team."
Howard, the 74-year-old fan who confronted Samir, said he has been attending ball games at the school for 32 years. He said teams routinely stay in the locker room during the national anthem and come out a few minutes after the anthem ends. Howard said he did not touch Samir, but the two exchanged words.
"I just told him to respect the flag or leave - that I had the right to listen to my national anthem and respect the flag without him out there playing. And if he couldn't handle that then he should leave and get off the court," Howard told the AP in a phone interview.
The college said the encounter between Samir and Howard was still under investigation by local law enforcement.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jurors are returning for the seventh full day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.More >>
Jurors are returning for the seventh full day of deliberations in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez.More >>
The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths late Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative.More >>
The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths late Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative.More >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
Mnuchin and Carranza signatures now on US currencyMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against TrumpMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says U.S. considering individual sanctions for Myanmar violence against Rohingya MuslimsMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Police and federal agents have converged on a Tampa neighborhood to hunt for the killer believed responsible for gunning down four people for no apparent reason in just over a monthMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>
Senate Republicans are intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act's requirement that Americans get health insurance, targeting a repeal of the individual mandate as a way to finance deep tax cuts in their tax overhaulMore >>