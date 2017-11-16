MetroSafe: Worker trapped under car during crash on I-64

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian on I-64 has closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

It happened at 8:22 p.m. on I-64 East just after the Watterson Expressway exit (I-264) at mile marker 12.2.

MetroSafe told us a FlagPro worker is trapped under a car. FlagPro is responsible for traffic control on the highway.

At this time we do not know how badly the worker is injured.

St. Matthews Police Department is diverting traffic off of I-64 East to I-264 East and West as they work to clear the crash site.

