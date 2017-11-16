Trump to host NCAA champions at White House Friday

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to host collegiate sports championship teams at the White House Friday.
The White House says NCAA teams will attend a reception at the executive mansion, but has not provided a list of the teams attending.
Trump hosted the 2016 NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers at the White House in June. The University of North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team said earlier this year it could not agree on a date for a visit.
Trump sparred with professional athletes earlier this year when NBA star Stephen Curry said his championship-winning Golden State Warriors didn't wish to meet with Trump. The feud erupted as Trump was lambasting NFL athletes for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
