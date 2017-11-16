No. 12 Cincinnati routs Coppin State 97-54

By JOE KAY

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Jarron Cumberland led Cincinnati's opening blitz of 13 made shots, and the 12th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 97-54 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

The Bearcats (3-0) piled up 107 and 102 points while beating Savannah State and Western Carolina, and were trying to reach triple digits in three straight games for the first time in school history. They came up short, failing to make a field goal in the final 4 minutes.

They made quick work of the Eagles (0-3), who have yet to score more than 54 points in a game. Cincinnati made its first 13 shots - five from beyond the arc - while racing ahead 35-13. Cumberland had 12 of his 17 points in the Bearcats' perfect opening spurt.

Karonn Davis scored 10 points for Coppin State, which is playing three road games in four days.

Cincinnati won its 29th straight home game, a streak that spans two home courts. The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated. They went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Coppin State: The Eagles return only two starters and struggle to score. They missed their first six shots while falling behind 18-2.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have put up their huge point totals while using their full bench. Only one player has been on the court for more than 25 minutes in a game - Jacob Evans III played 29 minutes in the season opener.

Coppin State makes the 4-hour drive to northern Ohio to play Cleveland State on Saturday night. They also play at Rutgers on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati travels to the Cayman Islands Classic, playing Buffalo on Monday. If they win, the Bearcats will play the winner of the UAB-Richmond game.

