Thursday's Scores

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 32, S. Vermillion 27
Bethesda Christian 94, Central Christian School 17
Bloomington Lighthouse 37, Medora 27
Boone Grove 58, Hammond Clark 28
Clay City 52, W. Vigo 26
Columbus East 56, E. Central 44
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 30, Kouts 28
Danville 58, Indpls Ritter 42
Dubois 48, Orleans 40
Eastern Hancock 53, Cowan 36
Ev. North 74, Jasper 54
Fairfield 74, Churubusco 16
Forest Park 48, Perry Central 20
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 80, Ft. Wayne North 17
Gary 21st Century 40, Gary Roosevelt 38
Glenn 37, LaPorte 33
Goshen 38, Westview 20
Indianapolis Homeschool 90, Indiana Deaf 46
Indpls Herron 31, Indpls Brebeuf 23
Indpls Park Tudor 56, Indpls Lighthouse 2
Indpls Roncalli 54, Indianapolis Attucks 27
Lakewood Park 33, Lakeland Christian 31
Lanesville 45, Christian Academy 37
Linton 77, N. Central (Farmersburg) 65
Loogootee 64, Shoals 29
Morgan Twp. 78, River Forest 30
N. Knox 41, Vincennes Rivet 34
N. Vermillion 49, Westville, Ill. 32
N. White 49, Winamac 44
Norwell 51, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 36
Penn 70, Bremen 28
Princeton 51, Barr-Reeve 35
Rochester 36, Peru 22
S. Dearborn 62, Southwestern (Hanover) 59
S. Knox 57, Washington Catholic 20
Scottsburg 55, Floyd Central 42
Speedway 45, Indpls Scecina 40
Tecumseh 50, Cannelton 33
Tindley 130, Indpls Metro 11
Warren Central 60, Indpls Ben Davis 40
White River Valley 80, Eminence 17
|Johnson County Tournament
|Semifinal
Center Grove 47, Greenwood 36
|Lafayette Tournament
|Consolation
Lafayette Catholic 55, Twin Lakes 41
Lafayette Harrison 79, Frankfort 22
|Paris Tournament
Rockville 43, Champaign Centennial, Ill. 40
Terre Haute North 55, Eisenhower, Ill. 40
