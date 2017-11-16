Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 32, S. Vermillion 27

Bethesda Christian 94, Central Christian School 17

Bloomington Lighthouse 37, Medora 27

Boone Grove 58, Hammond Clark 28

Clay City 52, W. Vigo 26

Columbus East 56, E. Central 44

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 30, Kouts 28

Danville 58, Indpls Ritter 42

Dubois 48, Orleans 40

Eastern Hancock 53, Cowan 36

Ev. North 74, Jasper 54

Fairfield 74, Churubusco 16

Forest Park 48, Perry Central 20

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 80, Ft. Wayne North 17

Gary 21st Century 40, Gary Roosevelt 38

Glenn 37, LaPorte 33

Goshen 38, Westview 20

Indianapolis Homeschool 90, Indiana Deaf 46

Indpls Herron 31, Indpls Brebeuf 23

Indpls Park Tudor 56, Indpls Lighthouse 2

Indpls Roncalli 54, Indianapolis Attucks 27

Lakewood Park 33, Lakeland Christian 31

Lanesville 45, Christian Academy 37

Linton 77, N. Central (Farmersburg) 65

Loogootee 64, Shoals 29

Morgan Twp. 78, River Forest 30

N. Knox 41, Vincennes Rivet 34

N. Vermillion 49, Westville, Ill. 32

N. White 49, Winamac 44

Norwell 51, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 36

Penn 70, Bremen 28

Princeton 51, Barr-Reeve 35

Rochester 36, Peru 22

S. Dearborn 62, Southwestern (Hanover) 59

S. Knox 57, Washington Catholic 20

Scottsburg 55, Floyd Central 42

Speedway 45, Indpls Scecina 40

Tecumseh 50, Cannelton 33

Tindley 130, Indpls Metro 11

Warren Central 60, Indpls Ben Davis 40

White River Valley 80, Eminence 17

Johnson County Tournament Semifinal

Center Grove 47, Greenwood 36

Lafayette Tournament Consolation

Lafayette Catholic 55, Twin Lakes 41

Lafayette Harrison 79, Frankfort 22

Paris Tournament

Rockville 43, Champaign Centennial, Ill. 40

Terre Haute North 55, Eisenhower, Ill. 40

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.