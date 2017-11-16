Allegiant starts non-stop flights to Vegas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Allegiant Air launched nonstop service from Louisville to Las Vegas on Thursday.

The inaugural flight from Louisville International Airport (SDF) to Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS) took off Thursday afternoon in Louisville.

The new Allegiant route creates more choices for Louisville flyers, who can now fly non-stop to 28 destinations.

Seventeen of these are in the top 20 of the region's market.

The low-cost carrier will have flights to Vegas on the schedule weekly, with fares as low as $47.50 one way.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville International Airport looking forward to major improvements next year

+ RAW: Chao announces Louisville International Airport grant

+ $11.2M to help repair Louisville International Airport

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.