Taylor, Smith have 17 each, Evansville gets 3rd straight win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Ryan Taylor and Dru Smith had 17 points apiece as Evansville rolled to its third straight win, dominating Southeast Missouri State 66-50 on Thursday night.

Smith hit 5 of 6 field goal attempts and did the same from the line while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out nine assists. Blake Simmons added 11 points, knocking down 3 of 5 from distance.

The Purple Aces (3-0) jumped out to a 19-10 lead and took a 36-21 advantage into the locker room. Evansville led 60-37 with 6:39 left and cruised to the win.

The Aces hit one fewer field goal than Southeast Missouri State but made 18 more free throws as the Redhawks were called for 24 fouls.

Evansville, which opened with wins over Arkansas State and North Carolina Central, will face Binghamton on Saturday.

Milos Vranes led the Redhawks (1-2) with 16 points and 10 boards.

