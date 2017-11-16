Local 'Coolers for Kitties' project garners national attention

A program called "Coolers for Kitties," launched by a local nonprofit, is going national.

The Tri-State Noah Project teamed up with students in Twenhofel Middle School's Humane Club to create homemade shelters for stray and feral cats. The kids used Styrofoam coolers and straw to complete the portable houses.

Video of the assembly is going viral online with more than 100,000 views and counting. In response, the rescue, along with a local girl scout who is going for her gold award, is creating an instructional packet to distribute to educators all over the country so they can start the program at their respective schools.

"Some cats can get hypothermia, and we don't want that, so I think that's why it's important," a student in the class said. "Anything between 32 degrees can make them frozen."

Rescuers say it's an easy way to help a homeless animal survive, especially during the winter months. More than 40 schools and organizations across the United States have reached out, wanting to take part in the program.

