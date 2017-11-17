Defense lawyer calls witness at FIFA bribery trial 'liar'

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Jose Maria Marin, center, arrives at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Marin is one of three former South American soccer officials who are going on trial in a U.S. case highlighting wi...

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for one of the South American soccer officials charged in a corruption case involving the sport's governing body is calling a key witness a "serial liar."

The attorney for Manuel Burga, of Paraguay, made the remark on Friday at the U.S. trial of Burga and two other officials charged in the bribery scandal engulfing FIFA.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to revoke Burga's bail based on accusations that he's used threatening hand gestures to try to intimidate a former marketing executive who was testifying against him.

Defense attorney Bruce Udolf called the marketing excutive a liar after the judge told lawyers she wanted to hear whether the witness saw Burga run his fingers across his throat. The witness was to return to court early next week to give his account of the episode.

