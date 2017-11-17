Killer of 7 in Connecticut to be sentenced to life in prison

(New Britain Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This Sept. 18, 2015 file booking photo provided by the New Britain Police Department shows William Devin Howell, who killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003. Howell pleaded guilty to six murder ch...

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - An East Coast drifter who killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 is set to be sentenced to life in prison.

A state judge in New Britain is expected to hand down a 360-year prison sentence Friday for William Devin Howell, who pleaded guilty to six murder charges in September. He's also serving a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the seventh victim's death.

The Hampton, Virginia, native is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in Connecticut history - not counting mass shootings. The bodies of six women and a man were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain.

Police say Howell called his van the "murder mobile" and told a prison cellmate there was a monster inside him. Authorities said three victims were sexually assaulted.

