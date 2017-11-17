Crash clears NB I-71/75 near Brent Spence. See all the latest traffic conditions in the app

All lanes are open again on northbound Interstate 71/75 near the Brent Spence Bridge.

A crash partially closed the highway for about three hours early Friday, getting the morning commute off to a rough start in Northern Kentucky.

A semi tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided at the 12th Street exit just before 4 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No one was hurt, but Covington police said debris from two vehicles and median damage left them no choice but to close two lanes of the heavily-traveled Cut-in-the-Hill.

DETOUR: Don't sit in cut-in-the-hill traffic, take Dixie Hwy. to Covington or 275 to 471 over the Big Mac Bridge. @FOX19 #CincyTraffic pic.twitter.com/LkYHMxPDTN — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) November 17, 2017

