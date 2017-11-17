Woman rescued after falling 10 feet into home septic tank

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman has been rescued after falling into an empty septic tank behind her home.
Police tell the Press of Atlantic City that Tami Camp's son called 911 Thursday afternoon after he heard his mother's screams from the bottom of the septic tank. Authorities say the 57-year-old fell 10 feet (3 meters) when a rotted tank cover gave way.
Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans says police and emergency crews arrived at the Mullica Township home and used a special board attached to a fire truck ladder with ropes and braces to hoist the woman out of the hole.
Camp was airlifted to a hospital and treated for severe back pain.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com
