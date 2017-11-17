Feds arrest 8 in multi-million dollar credit card skimming operation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Credit card skimming at gas pumps is happening all over the country, but right here at home a big ring has been busted.

Federal authorities have charged eight people in six cases. Investigators say all together, they stole at least $3.5 million.

At a news conference Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the FBI, Secret Service and Louisville Metro police provided details about the arrests.

"The number of victims exceeds 7,000 credit card numbers," U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said.

Authorities described the major fraud cases as stemming from a lengthy multi-state investigation involving 50 credit card skimmers at gas stations in the Louisville Metro area.

Investigators have video of thieves breaking into pumps multiple times with universal keys.

"(It happens) incredibly quickly," FBI Special Agent Amy Hess said. "Within a matter of minutes if not even less."

Police said the suspects can plug skimmers into pumps like a USB, capturing sensitive information without consumers noticing. With more Bluetooth and cellular skimmers, credit card information can be transmitted to criminals without them opening up the pump again.

So far eight people have been indicted by federal grand jury. Their cases are in different stages.

Here is the list of defendants, charges and sentences if available:

Misael Jose Fernandez Campos: indicted on 16 federal charges; pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017; currently serving five year sentence on state charges for false making/embossing of credit card

indicted on 16 federal charges; pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017; currently serving five year sentence on state charges for false making/embossing of credit card Pabel Anguela-Vazquez: indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and bank fraud; sentencing set for Dec. 1, 2017

indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and bank fraud; sentencing set for Dec. 1, 2017 Andres Tomas Alvarez Hernandez: indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and bank fraud; sentencing set for Dec. 1, 2017

indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and bank fraud; sentencing set for Dec. 1, 2017 Leonardo Rodriguez Prado: indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of unauthorized and counterfeit access devices, money laundering; trail set to begin in Jan. 2018

indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of unauthorized and counterfeit access devices, money laundering; trail set to begin in Jan. 2018 Lisandra Diaz Garcia: indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering; trail set to begin in Jan. 2018

indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering; trail set to begin in Jan. 2018 Yusbel Folgoso Parrado: indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft; pleaded guilty in Nov. 2017; sentenced to 28 months in prison

indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft; pleaded guilty in Nov. 2017; sentenced to 28 months in prison Miguel Yansel Castillo Fornaris: indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft; pleaded guilty in Nov. 2017; sentenced to 45 months in prison

indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft; pleaded guilty in Nov. 2017; sentenced to 45 months in prison Noslen Hernandez Guerra: indicted on charge of fraud with identification documents while on federal supervised release; pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017; scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 5, 2018

Each defendant is indicted on an aggravated identity theft charge. If convicted, that one charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 24 months that must be served consecutively to a sentence for any other fraud offense.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Investigators say there will be more arrests.

With Friday's announcement came a warning.

"This is for everyone out there, monitor your bank information regularly," LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad said.

But protecting yourself starts at the pump. Authorities urged consumers to consider paying inside instead of at the pump, and using cash when possible. They also suggest examining the pump for signs of tampering such as missing, broken or loose security tape. Police said it is safest to use gas pumps directly in the sight of security cameras or store clerks.

Watch the news conference below:

