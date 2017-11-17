VIDEO: Kentucky fan struck by gunfire in surveillance video of Vista shooting

Surveillance video from outside the Vista shows the moments shots rang out and eight people were wounded in a shooting near a now-shuttered nightclub.

The footage, shot nearby, shows several people hit the ground as gunfire erupted outside the nearby Empire Supper Club. One of the people wounded in this case, Denise Massey, is shown falling down almost immediately.

Massey, a Kentucky football fan in town the night before the Wildcats were scheduled to play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium, was struck in the face by one of the bullets.

Massey was taken to a local hospital. Her fiancee, Jimmy Brannon recounted the events that had unfolded on Facebook.

“There was a very large amount of blood and she gripped my hand tight but was not conscious and given the gunshot to the head," Brannon said. "I became somewhat distraught."

Massey was released from the hospital after several days and is expected to recover.

The suspects in this case, meanwhile, have all been hit with various charges stemming from the shooting. The motive, according to several connected to the investigation, appeared to involve stolen rap lyrics.

