Bystander thought she was going to die in highway shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A bystander says she thought she was going to die when a man fleeing police in a high-speed chase rammed her car and was shot to death by police on a Rhode Island highway.
Melissa Rios tells WJAR-TV she had no idea what was happening Nov. 9, when she heard police sirens and tried to pull over on Interstate 95.
The mother of four was driving a Honda when she was rammed multiple times by a large pickup truck driven by Joseph Santos.
She says she saw officers running with guns in the rearview mirror, and she threw herself into the passenger side. Providence Police Officer Ivan Tavares pulled her to safety.
Rios says she is not able to sleep and can't get into a car without a towel over her eyes.
___
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold.More >>
The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents to evacuate outside into the cold.More >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>